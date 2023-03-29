Adam Levine says his kids don’t want to follow in his footsteps: “They want…a normal life”

Courtesy Live Nation

Adam Levine doesn’t have to worry about his daughters wanting to follow him into the music business…at least at this point.

The Maroon 5 front man tells E News! that he’s already offered six-year-old Dusty and five-year-old Gio the opportunity to take over the band because “I’m gonna be too old at some point.” And, he reveals, “They’ve said no so far. I don’t think they want all that heat. They want to grow up, live a normal life.”

Dusty, Gio, Adam, his wife Behati and their recently arrived third child, still unnamed, all traveled to Las Vegas to catch the opening weekend of Maroon 5‘s new Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM. Also present in the audience was Adam’s dad, Frederic Levine.

“I didn’t expect to be so close to him when we went out there [on stage],” Adam told E!. “He was just crying and being sweet. It was nice.”

