Adam Levine shouts out wife Behati Prinsloo during Maroon 5’s opening night in Vegas

Maroon 5 ﻿kicked off their Las Vegas residency on Friday night and frontman Adam Levine made sure wife Behati Prinsloo felt the love.

The band’s residency, titled M5LV The Residency, is slated to run until mid-August at Dolby Live at Park MGM. To celebrate their inaugural show, Adam made a sweet dedication to his wife.

﻿Us Weekly﻿ reports he said, “I also just have to say thank you to my family and my beautiful children, who are here tonight, and my beautiful wife, who is here tonight.”

“I used to be out here for me and now I’m out here for them, and they’re everything and all that matters to me in the whole world. So I love you guys,” he continued.

Adam and Behati wed in 2014 and share three children: 6-year-old Dusty, 5-year-old Gio and a 2-month old infant whose name and gender is still unknown.

In reference to his children’s ages, Adam cracked, “My kids have never been up this late their entire f****** lives,” and wagered, “They’re probably asleep.”

Adam also praised guitarist ﻿James Valentine﻿ during night one, saying, “He’s been putting up with my s*** for 20+ years — and trust me, at times, it’s a lot of s***.”

This all comes a few months after Adam was caught up in an infidelity scandal. Last year several women accused the singer of sending them inappropriate messages. While Adam admitted his conduct “crossed the line,” he maintained he never cheated on his wife.

