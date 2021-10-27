Adam Levine speaks out about fan rushing the stage mid-concert: “I was really startled”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Audacy

Adam Levine is addressing the now-viral incident where a fan grabbed him on stage during a concert at the Hollywood Bowl over the weekend.

In a clip of the moment, posted to TikTok, a woman is seen rushing the stage and touching Adam before security takes her away. Adam reacts by shaking off the encounter and is seen mouthing an expletive before continuing with his performance.

While some criticized his reaction, the Maroon 5 frontman took to his Instagram Story to clarify that he “loves, respects and worships” his fans but he was “startled” by the encounter.

“To think that anyone would believe that I thought that our fans were beneath us or less than us makes my stomach turn,” he says. “That’s just not who I am. That’s not who I’ve ever been.”

“I just need you guys to know I was really startled,” he continues. “And sometimes when you’re startled… you have to shake it off and move on cause I’m doing my job up there. It’s what I pride myself on.”

Adam concludes his message, “I need to let you guys know what my heart is, and my heart is that connection that exists between the band performing onstage and the fans.”

