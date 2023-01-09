Adam Rich, child star of “Eight Is Enough,” dies at 54

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Adam Rich, the former child actor best known for playing Nicholas Bradford on the ABC series Eight Is Enough, died Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 54. The cause of death was not revealed.

Rich, whose signature bowl haircut sparked a fashion trend during the late 70s, appeared on the show throughout its five season run from 1977-1981.

Following Eight Is Enough, Rich landed a recurring role as aspiring firefighter Danny Blake in ABC’s Code Red, and the anthology series CBS Children’s Mystery Theatre.

Rich was also a voice-actor on the series 1983 Dungeons & Dragons series and made appearances in shows like Fantasy Island, CHiPs, St. Elsewhere, Silver Spoons and Baywatch, among others. He made his final appearance on Reel Comedy in 2003.

Rich struggled with substance abuse throughout his career, and nearly died from a 1989 Valium overdose. Two years later he was arrested for breaking and entering into a pharmacy, and was bailed out by Eight Is Enough co-star Dick Van Patten. Rich then spent three years in rehab before being arrested again in 2002 for a DUI.

His manager shared a statement about the late actor on Twitter, calling him a “kind, generous and a warrior in the fight against mental illness.”

Reactions to Rich’s death also poured in from his fellow child stars:

Too Close for Comfort actress Lydia Cornell: “Rest in peace Adam Rich. Such sad news. Gone too soon.”

The Love Boat actress Jill Whelan: “Rest in peace Adam.”

Erin Murphy, who played Tabitha Stevens in the TV series Bewitched: “How can this be true?! RIP sweet Adam Rich.”

Diff’rent Strokes‘ Todd Bridges: “RIP MY FRIEND YOU WILL BE MISSED.”

Corey Feldman: ANOTHER BRILLIANT LIGHT, ANOTHER TORTURED SOUL, ANOTHER CHILD STAR WHO COULDNT FIND HIS PEACE AFTER WHAT HE ENDURED! HE WAS A FRIEND, A COMRADE, & A TALENTED PERSON W A DEEP PASSION 4 HELPING OTHERS UNDERSTAND MENTAL ILLNESS! #RIPADAMRICH ILL MISS HIM!

