Adele and reported new boyfriend attend birthday party for Patriots owner Robert Kraft

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Adele has once again stepped out with sports agent Rich Paul, whom she is reportedly dating.

Page Six reports that the couple attended a surprise 80th birthday party Saturday night for Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, in New York’s ritzy Hamptons.

And Adele wasn’t even the most famous musician at the party, either: Page Six reports that Lionel Richie provided the musical entertainment, while Jon Bon Jovi and country superstar Kenny Chesney were among the A-list guests. David Spade was also on hand to do stand-up for the partygoers.

In addition, Page Six reports that Adele and Paul were seen together in New York City on Thursday night on a double date.

Adele and Paul, whose clients include LeBron James, were first seen together courtside at Game 5 of the NBA finals earlier this month.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.