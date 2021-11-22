Adele has emotional reunion with her favorite teacher during UK concert

Simon Emmett

While you were crying to Adele’s album this weekend, she was shedding some tears too.

The singer got emotional during her U.K. special An Evening with Adele when she was surprised by the teacher who changed her life.

Actress Emma Thompson, who was in the audience, helped introduce the surprise by asking Adele if there was anyone from her past who particularly supported or inspired her. Adele began talking about her Chestnut Grove Academy English teacher, Ms. McDonald.

“She was so bloody cool, so engaging,” Adele said, adding, “She really made us care, and we knew that she cared about us.”

It was then revealed that Ms. McDonald was actually in the audience and Adele welcomed her to the stage, immediately welling up with tears.

“I’m so proud of you,” McDonald told her. “Thank you for remembering me.”

After briefly catching up and asking to exchange numbers, Adele had to step off stage to have her makeup touched up from crying.

Also over the weekend, Adele got Spotify to make a major change. The music streaming service has removed the shuffle button as the default option when playing albums.

“This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry!” Adele tweeted. “We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening.”

