Adele has "no idea" when her new album is coming out; fans aren't happy

Fans hoping that Adele would swoop in and save 2020 with some new music — don’t hold your breath. Even Adele herself doesn’t know when her next album will arrive.

The Grammy-winning star took to Instagram a few days ago to post the cover of a book called Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living, which she implied had changed her life.

“If you’re ready – this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream,” she captioned it. “I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew!”

She added, “Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you’ll want to refer back to it trust me! I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!!”

“Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!!” she continued. “I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character! Pro-Bloody-Found!!”

But after she’d poured her heart out, the first comment was, “Adele where’s the album?”

To which she replied, “I honestly have no idea.”

Fans were not happy to hear this.

“Your album could be the only thing to save 2020,” wrote one.

“We are waiting for your album to heal us,” wrote another. Several fans compared Adele to Rihanna, whose fans have been waiting for a new album since 2016.



“NOOOO Adele please feed us,” implored a fan.

“WE NEED YOU QUEEN,” said another.



But others were happy to let the star create.

“Take your time,” wrote one. “I have a feeling it will be worth the wait.”

By Andrea Dresdale

