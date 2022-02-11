Adele hints at engagement and another baby, says Las Vegas residency is “100% happening this year”

Jim Dyson/Redferns

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show for an episode that’s airing tonight in the U.K., Adele talked about all the things — even some things nobody expected.

First: her Las Vegas residency and when it might be rescheduled. According to Entertainment Tonight, Adele told Norton, “We are now working our a**es off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready….[but] [it] is absolutely 100 percent happening this year.”

But then, Adele went on to say, “It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby? She also noted, “I would like to have more children.”

So who does she plan to have those children with? Well, the singer was spotted with a huge diamond ring on her ring finger at the BRIT Awards earlier this week. So, is she engaged to her boyfriend, Rich Paul?

“If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?” Adele told Norton. Good point: The singer is known to be incredibly private. However, she did admit to Norton, “I am trying to make a conscious effort to stop being so anal with my privacy. I’m trying not to be two completely different versions of myself. It is exhausting switching on and off.”

As for why she canceled her residency at the last minute, Adele told Norton she “regrets” doing so, but explained, “It would have been a really half-a**ed show and I can’t do that. People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it. I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now.”

