Adele is feeling “Thirty FREE” in new birthday Instagram posts

Will Heath/NBC

O.K., so maybe Adele didn’t give us a new album for her 33rd birthday today, but at least she’s gifted us with a series of photos showing that she’s having the time of her life.

The singer appears to be on some kind of tropical vacation: She posted three photos, one of which shows her in the water, turning her face to the sun and joyously raising her arms. Another shows her wearing a summery tie-dyed dress and big hoop earrings, doing a twirl and showing off her long wavy hair.

The third, black-and-white photo shows her makeup-free and smiling. A tattoo on the side of her hand appears to read “Paradise,” but it’s not clear.

Her caption for all of the photos: “Thirty Free.”

Some of Adele’s famous friends jumped in the comments to wish her well. When John Legend wrote, “Happy birthday!!” one fan replied, “I’ve heard you[‘re] work[ing] with her on A4… c’mon John, be a legend and spill some tea!”

Of course, most of the comments were from fans clamoring for new music, which is rumored to be coming this year. Last October, while hosting Saturday Night Live, she said the project wasn’t ready yet.

Adele also made a rare public appearance on Oscar Sunday at a party celebrating fellow Brit Daniel Kaluuya’s Best Supporting Actor win.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.