Adele is officially the UK's best-selling female artist of the 21st century

The U.K.’s National Album Day, in October, will have a theme of celebrating women in music. To go along with that announcement, the U.K.’s Official Charts Company has named Adele as the U.K.’s best-selling woman artist since the year 2000.

There are quite a few Americans on the list that Adele tops, including Pink at number two and Madonna number three. Here’s the full top 10; between them, these artists have sold more than 72 million albums.

1. Adele

2. Pink

3. Madonna

4. Rihanna

5. Dido

6. Amy Winehouse

7. Kylie Minogue

8. Beyoncé

9. Britney Spears

10. Lady Gaga

In terms of albums, Adele is number one again, with 21. Her 2011 project has sold six million copies in the U.K. alone, while her other albums, 25 and 19, rank in among the top 10 best-selling albums of the 21st century as well.

Here are the rest of the top 10 albums:

1. 21, Adele

2. Back to Black, Amy Winehouse

3. 25, Adele

4. Spirit, Leona Lewis

5. The Fame, Lady Gaga

6. No Angel, Dido

7. Life for Rent, Dido

8. Come Away with Me, Norah Jones

9. 19, Adele

10. Our Version of Events, Emeli Sandé

