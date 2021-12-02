Adele joins NikkieTutorials for “Power of Makeup” YouTube video

Simon Emmett

Adele is saying “Hello” to the power of makeup.

The singer joins YouTuber NikkieTutorials for the latest installment of the Dutch beauty guru’s “Power of Makeup” series, where Adele gets glam on one side of her face and leaves the other side makeup free.

As she gets her makeup done — complete with that famous winged liner — Adele answers a series of questions from Nikkie. Among other things, we learn she’s not a fan of The Real Housewives franchise, the one celeb she’s dying to meet is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and the decade in history she’d love to go back to is the ‘60s, so she can see The Beatles live.

Adele also teased the upcoming music video for “I Drink Wine,” saying, “The music video was shot a while ago but it’s just f****** hilarious. It’s the campiest thing you’ll ever see and I feel like everyone might be dressed up [for] Halloween [as] it next year.”

Nikkie has previously featured Kim Kardashian and Drew Barrymore in the “Power of Makeup” series, but has long said Adele was her dream collaborator.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

