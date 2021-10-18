Adele jokes Ed Sheeran should “panic” that their new albums come out around the same time

Simon Emmett

Adele is confident that, in a battle between her new album versus fellow Brit Ed Sheeran‘s, her music would reign supreme.

Speaking recently to UK radio show Heart Breakfast, one of the personalities asked the “Hello” singer about her and Sheeran’s long-awaited studio albums.

After a six-year wait, Adele’s anticipated 30 arrives November 19 while Sheeran’s = (pronounced Equals) comes out October 29.

The DJ appeared to confuse the respective release dates and stated the records were both coming out “at the same time,” which prompted a hilarious exchange with the Grammy winner.

“[Ed’s album comes out] on the 19th?,” she questioned the radio hosts, which prompted one of the personalities to tell her not “to panic.”

That off-the-cuff remark caused Adele to burst out into a haughty laughter before she declared while raising a hand, “I ain’t panicking! HE should panic!”

The ribbing was all in good fun, though, with the “Rumors” singer quickly assuring, “I love Ed… and I really love his wife, Cherry [Seaborn].”

The feeling of love and rivalry is seemingly mutual because Sheeran previously told British GQ just how much he respects her.

“Adele is the one person who’s sold more records than me in the past 10 years. She’s the only person I need to sell more records than,” he said during the 2017 sit down. “That’s a big f****** feat because her last album sold 20 million. But if I don’t set her as the benchmark then I’m selling myself short.”

We shall see if Ed accomplishes his goal when he releases his new album at the end of the month… and whether or not 30 sets a new record that he must beat.

