Adele reveals track list for ’30,’ Target deluxe CD includes Chris Stapleton duet version of “Easy On Me”

Simon Emmett

Adele has unveiled the track listing for her hotly anticipated album 30.

There are 12 tracks in all, including the single “Easy On Me.” The standard version of the album doesn’t include any guest artists, though one track, an “interlude” called “All Night Parking,” includes the words “with Erroll Garner” in its title. Garner was a legendary jazz pianist who died in 1977; perhaps she’s using a portion of one of his compositions for the interlude.

The Target edition of the album includes three bonus tracks, and one of those is a duet version of “Easy On Me” with country music superstar Chris Stapleton. Stapleton gets around: He’s also on Kelly Clarkson‘s new holiday album, and Taylor Swift’s upcoming album Red (Taylor’s Version).

Adele is also offering CD and cassette “box” versions of 30, which come with a t-shirt, a photo print of Adele and the album on either CD or cassette with a 16-page insert booklet.

Here’s the track list for 30, due out November 19:

“Strangers By Nature”

“Easy On Me”

“My Little Love”

“Cry Your Heart Out”

“Oh My God”

“Can I Get It”

“I Drink Wine”

“All Night Parking” (with Erroll Garner) Interlude

“Woman Like Me”

“Hold On”

“To Be Loved”

“Love Is a Game”

Target Deluxe Tracks:

“Wild Wild West”

“Can’t Be Together”

“Easy On Me” (with Chris Stapleton)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.