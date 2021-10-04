Adele seemingly teases new era by updating her social media accounts, website

Will Heath/NBC

Adele has given yet another indication that a new era of music is upon us.

The singer updated her Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube pages Monday with a mysterious blurred teal-colored profile pic and banner. The color matches the background of those cryptic “30” billboards that began popping up in different parts of the world last week.

Adele’s website was also updated with the same teal background and a link to sign up for updates.

So what does it all mean? It would seem an announcement about new music — specifically Adele’s fourth album — is imminent.

As we all know, Adele has titled her past three albums after her ages — her last one being 2015’s 25. Although Adele is 33 now, 30 was a crucial age for the singer, as she separated from husband Simon Konecki that year, so many believe that will be the title of her next album.

