Adele selling home she bought last year from pal Nicole Richie for $12 million

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele

Adele is continuing her real estate wheeling and dealing in LA.

According to the real estate website Dirt, she’s put the house she bought last year from her friend Nicole Richie on the market for $12 million — two million bucks more than she paid for it in 2021. The 5,500 square-foot house features three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a gourmet kitchen, fireplaces, “assistant’s room,” gym, pool and sports court.

The home is right next door to the house where Adele lived until earlier this year, when she moved into Sylvester Stallone‘s $58 million former mansion — possibly along with her boyfriend, Rich Paul. Neighbors include Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz.

As Dirt notes, Adele also owns the $10 million mansion across the street from those two homes; that’s where her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, reportedly lives.

