Adele shares bloopers from “Easy on Me” video: “It’s all smoke and mirrors!”

Simon Emmett

Adele makes it look effortless in the video for “Easy on Me,” but in a new bloopers video she shows what was really going on behind the scenes.

“It’s all smoke and mirrors!” the singer captions in the hilarious compilation. “Here’s all the bloopers from the Easy On Me video.”

The clip features Adele struggling to insert a cassette tape into the car’s cassette player over multiple takes, dealing with a coat that won’t cooperate, and being hit in the face with flying sheet music.

Adele’s new album, 30, comes out November 19.

