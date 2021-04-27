Adele spotted at post-Oscars bash for Daniel Kaluuya

Phil McCarten/CBS via Getty Images

Adele is not seen in public often these days, but she made sure to hit up at least one Oscars party this weekend.

In photos and videos that surfaced on social media, the singer was spotted at post-Oscars victory bash for fellow Brit Daniel Kaluuya, who won Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah on Sunday.

Page Six reported the party, taking place at a Los Angeles house, was also attended by Drake.

Adele wore a lime green coat with feathered sleeves and was seen dancing to Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule’s “I’m Real.” She also took a selfie with Judas and the Black Messiah actress Amber Chardae Robinson.

“adele had her annual appearance, we gonna see her again next year omg can’t wait!!!!” one fan joked.

The last time Adele was seen publicly was back in October, when she hosted Saturday Night Live.

