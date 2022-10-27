Adele wants to get an English lit degree after Las Vegas residency

Columbia Records

Adele has big plans when she’s done with her Las Vegas residency, but they have nothing to do with music.

The U.K. paper The Independent reports that on Tuesday during her fan Q&A, Happy Hour with Adele, the superstar revealed plans to further her education. “After Vegas I want to get a degree in English literature,” she told fans. “If I hadn’t made it singing, I think I would be an English lit teacher.”

“I definitely think I use my passion for English lit in what I do,” she added. “I wish I’d gone to university and had that experience, but I will do it online with a tutor. That’s my plan for 2025, just to get the qualification.”

Last year, during her British TV special An Audience with Adele, the singer had a tearful surprise reunion with her favorite teacher, Ms. McDonald, who, she says, “got me really into literature.”

Adele did the Q&A to promote her new video, “I Drink Wine,” which came out Wednesday. Her residency, Weekends with Adele, will run from November 18 to March 25 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

