Adele’s ﻿’30’﻿ is first album in over a year to sell a million copies

Simon Emmett

Adele‘s 30 is doing big numbers! Her latest effort is the first album released in over a year to sell one million copies in the U.S.

Adele’s fourth studio album, which was released on November 19, has actually surpassed the one million mark in sales across all formats, including CD’s, vinyl LP, cassette and digital downloads, according to MRC Data, Billboard reports.

Prior to 30, Taylor Swift‘s Folklore was the last album to exceed that threshold when it dropped July, 24, 2020. In 2019, Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Swift’s Lover, and Harry Styles’ Fine Line achieved the feat as well.

