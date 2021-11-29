Adele’s ﻿’30’﻿ surges to number one on ﻿’Billboard’ ﻿200, the biggest debut week of the year

Simon Emmett

Adele has done it again! To no one’s surprise, her new album, 30, has landed the number-one spot on the Billboard 200.

This is the third number one for the 33-year-old singer, who also earned the top spot for her previous albums: 2015’s 25 and 2010’s 21.

Not only did the “Easy On Me” singer surge to the top of the Billboard 200, 30‘s massive success makes it the largest debut week for any album of 2021. 30 earned 839,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. for the week ending November 25, according to MRC Data, Billboard reports, surpassing Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy debut, which garnered 613,000 units for the week ending September 9.

Released on November 19, 30 is Adele’s fourth studio effort and her first album in six years.

