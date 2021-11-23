Adele’s ’30’ is officially the best-selling album of 2021

Simon Emmett

The race for this year’s best-selling album is officially over, because it only took Adele‘s 30 three days to outsell the competition.

Billboard﻿ reports that, according to MRC Data, the British singer’s fourth studio album sold more than 500,000 copies in the U.S. between its November 19 release and November 21. No other album released this year has come close to matching that.

﻿Taylor Swift﻿’s ﻿evermore﻿, which came out in December 2020, previously held the title of top-selling album for selling 462,000 copies in all of 2021.

Adele also crushed another one of Taylor’s 2021 records, which was selling the most copies of an album in a week. The “All Too Well” singer’s newly released ﻿Red (Taylor’s Version﻿)﻿ ﻿sold 369,000 copies in its first week of release.

That said, Adele’s 30 is primed to debut atop the Billboard 200 next week and, when it does, it’ll mark the her third number-one album in the U.S. Her previous albums 25 and 21 both spent multiple weeks atop the prestigious chart when they were respectively released in 2015 and 2011.

