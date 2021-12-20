Adele’s ’30’ reigns at number one for a fourth week

Simon Emmett

Adele isn’t making it easy on any other artist who’s released a new album in the past month: Her latest album, 30, tops the Billboard 200 for a fourth straight week.

It’s the first album by a woman to spend four weeks in a row at number one since Taylor Swift‘s folklore in 2020, and the first album overall to spend four weeks at number one since March of this year.

30 is one of just four albums released this year to spend at least four weeks on top: The others are Olivia Rodrigo‘s SOUR, country star Morgan Wallen‘s Dangerous and Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy.

The rest of the top 10 this week includes those three former chart toppers, plus Taylor Swift’s former number one Red (Taylor’s Version), and Christmas albums from Michael Bublé and Mariah Carey, and the classic soundtrack to A Charlie Brown Christmas by the Vince Guaraldi Trio.

Of note, Red (Taylor’s Version), currently at number three, has now spent more weeks in the top 10 — a total of five — than her first re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version). The latter scored four non-consecutive weeks in the top 10 between April and October.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.