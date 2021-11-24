Adele’s ’30’ surpasses Drake’s ‘﻿Certified Lover Boy’﻿ for biggest album of the year

Simon Emmett

Move over, Drake, Adele‘s taking over! The British singer’s fourth studio effort, 30, now holds the title for biggest U.S. album debut of 2021.

Adele released the highly anticipated album on November 19, and according to Billboard, initial MRC Data reveals she racked up more than 660,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in just three days. The massive feat surpasses the September 3 release of Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, which launched with 613,000 earned units for the week ending September 9.

Not only did the “Easy On Me” singer beat out Drake, she also beat out the previous year’s best-seller: Taylor Swift‘s evermore, which sold 462,000 copies in 2020.

The official MRC Data won’t be reported until Sunday, November 28, but with sales like that, it’d be no surprise if Adele landed atop the Billboard 200 album chart as well. If so, that would earn Adele her third number-one album, after 2015’s 25 and 2010’s 21.

