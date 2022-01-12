Adele’s “Easy on Me” house can be yours for just $4 million

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In Adele’s video for “Easy On Me,” she’s seen leaving one house, driving in a car, and then sitting in a room with red walls, billowing curtains, stacked up chairs and a chandelier. If that looks like your dream home, you’ll be glad to know that it’s currently on the market.

The New York Post reports the Canadian estate where the video was filmed is on the market for $4.3 million. Located about an hour-and-a-half from Montreal, the 173-acre estate includes six different structures, including a castle, a vineyard, a chapel, a guesthouse and a garage, as well as a grove of maple trees with “11,000 taps,” which are used to collect one of Canada’s most famous exports: maple syrup.

The video was filmed in the dining room of one of the structures: You can see the curtains, the chandelier and the red painted walls in the photos that are part of the listing, but of course, the chairs aren’t stacked up, there’s no sheet on the floor and there aren’t any papers flying around, either. However it does have a large portrait of Adele on the wall.

According to the Post, the listing describes the estate as a “spectacular multi-generational site with many houses for your family and friends.” It’s currently owned by a Canadian entrepreneur.

The “Easy on Me” and “Hello” videos were both directed by Montreal-born Xavier Dolan.

