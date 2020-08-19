"Adore" him, "Sugar": Harry Styles scores number-one chart double

Harry Styles is having a great week.

His single “Adore You” has reached number one on Billboard‘s Adult Contemporary radio airplay chart, and his other single, “Watermelon Sugar,” is number one for a third week on Billboard‘s Pop Songs radio airplay chart. Both hits are from his sophomore solo album Fine Line.

The last time the same artist was number one on those two charts with two different songs simultaneously was back in 2015. That was when Harry’s ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift was on top with “Bad Blood” on Pop Songs, and “Style” on Adult Contemporary. In an odd coincidence, many fans believe Taylor wrote “Style” about Harry.

As previously reported, “Watermelon Sugar” was Harry’s first number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The U.K.’s Official Singles Chart notes that it makes Harry only the fifth British artist in 25 years to hit number one in the U.S. with a song that didn’t also do the same in the U.K. The highest “Watermelon Sugar” got in Harry’s home country was number four.

The last time this happened to a lead artist — as opposed to one who was just featured on a song — was eight years ago. Adele’s “Set Fire to the Rain” was number one on the Hot 100 in America, but only reached number 11 in the U.K.

By Andrea Dresdale

