Adored you: Harry Styles reflects on his One Direction success on group's 10th anniversary

Harry Styles is now a critically-acclaimed, best-selling solo artist who counts Stevie Nicks and Katy Perry among his fans. But he first topped the charts as a member of the U.K. boy band One Direction, who officially formed 10 years ago today.

The “Adore You” artist has taken to social media today to reminisce about his experience with the superstar group.

“I’ve been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last ten years,” Harry writes on Instagram. “I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life.”

“None of this would be possible without the support you’ve given along the way. And for that, I will be forever thankful,” he continues. “I just can’t believe it’s been ten years. Thank you to our crew, our team, and everyone else who helped us along the way.”

“To all the fans, I love you, and I thank you with all my heart,” Harry concludes. “You did it all, and you changed everything. And finally.. to the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn’t be prouder of everything we achieved together. Here’s to ten.”



Harry and his band mates — Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik — were originally all solo artists who were put together into a group on the U.K. version of Simon Cowell‘s show The X Factor. They quickly became chart-topping, award-winning, multi-million-selling stadium-filling pop idols.

Harry was the second 1D member to launch a solo career, after Zayn Malik, who left the group in 2015.

