After fans complain, Taylor Swift’s website posts merch warning, offers replacements

After complaining about the ticketing process for the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift fans are now complaining about the Eras Tour merchandise.

A number of fans have taken to Reddit to gripe that their newly purchased Eras Tour tees and hoodies are becoming “horribly faded” after just one wash. One fan told Vulture, “After one wash, the print was horribly faded to the point Taylor’s face on the print was unrecognizable. It was also 65 dollars, which I feel like is more than enough for it to hold up. It’s super disappointing that it looks this bad.”

Another fan told Vulture that when they went to buy merch at the Las Vegas show, “I was actually warned about [the fading] from the girls running the booth.” Yet another fan tells Vulture that the online-only tour shirt she bought didn’t last either: “All the black ink in the pictures faded.”

As a result, there’s now a message posted at Taylor’s online store warning fans that “due to the particular ink curing process used on certain Tour Collection products, after washing your merchandise you may see a faint fade on the product print.”

“This slight fade is related to the product’s distressed, vintage look,” the message continues. “Please also note it is important to follow product care instructions as listed on the product label when washing and drying your items, to best protect and maintain the product’s look and feel.”

However, the message goes on to say that if you notice “dramatic loss of pigment or ink bleeding on your product,” you can email taylorswift@umgstores.com and get a replacement.

