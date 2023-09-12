After Harry Styles won the Album of the Year Grammy, Bad Bunny became “convinced” he’d been “robbed”

Bad Bunny at 2023 Grammys; Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Many fans were surprised when Harry Styles‘ album Harry’s House was named Album of the Year at the Grammys earlier this year, since it won over Beyoncé’s Renaissance and Bad Bunny‘s history-making, bestselling smash Un Verano Sin Ti. But Bad Bunny says he didn’t really feel badly about it — until the media convinced him he should.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Bunny — born Benito Martínez — says at first he was relieved he lost the category: “It wasn’t because I didn’t feel I was deserving or because I thought I couldn’t win. It was because I don’t really want to hear myself. I know I was going to get emotional. It would have been powerful and hard, dealing with that pride.”

However, he continues, “I didn’t even feel like [album of the year] had been stolen from me until the media started saying [it] and I saw that everybody thought I deserved the prize and everybody thought it was a robbery. … That’s when they kind of convinced me and I said, ‘Well, yes, it was a robbery then.’”

That doesn’t mean he’s not a fan of Harry’s, though: He attended one of the “As It Was” singer’s shows in LA and describes it as “killer.”

