After Oscar noms, searches soar for ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

The film was already on the awards track before its three Golden Globe wins, but The Banshees of Inisherin‘s nine Oscar nominations apparently finally got the internet’s curiosity.

According to Google data compiled by the online gambling site Slotbox, searches for the Martin McDonagh-directed film jumped 1,150% following Tuesday’s Oscar nominations announcement.

On January 11, after the movie took home three Golden Globes — a Best Actor nod for Colin Farrell, one for Best Film in the Musical or Comedy category and one for Best Screenplay — searches had jumped 150%.

Many of those queries related to Inisherin tourism. In fact, Google’s search automatically loads the common question “Is Inisherin a real place?” Alas, the picturesque Irish island town of the title doesn’t actually exist. You can, however, visit Inis Mor and Achill Islands on the west coast of Ireland if you’re looking to soak up the sights — or break up with a longtime buddy.

The Banshees of Inisherin received Oscar nominations for Best Actor for Farrell, Best Supporting Actor for Barry Keoghan and Best Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon, as well as Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score and Best Director for McDonagh.

