After Shawn Mendes gushes over "old Mariah Carey songs," Mariah returns the favor

On Wednesday, Shawn Mendes thrilled fans by posting a photo of himself standing in the sun shirtless, eyes closed, arms flung open, listening to music on his earbuds. Now the artist who he was listening to has responded.

Shawn captioned his pic, “Grateful…The sun, coffee, my health, my family, old Mariah Carey songs, music, humans!!!”

So of course, on Thursday, Mariah posted a photo of herself standing outside in the sun, eyes turned heavenward, arms flung open.

“Grateful…The sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!!” she captioned the photo.

The joke, of course, is that “old” Shawn Mendes songs only date back to about 2014, while Mariah’s “old songs” go back to 1990. Also, all true Mariah fans know how much the diva likes tea.



Shawn responded to Mariah’s photo with a laugh-til-you-cry emoji and a few hearts.





