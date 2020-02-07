Agatha Christie’s ‘The Pale Horse’ comes to Amazon Prime Video

If you love a good Agatha Christie or whodunit mystery, then Amazon Prime Video’s newest trailer for The Pale Horse will be right up your alley!

Coming to Prime Video on March 13th, the series follows the story of Mark Easterbrook, a man whose name appears on a list found inside the shoe of a dead woman. From there in true Christie form, there are twists, there are turns and everything comes to a dramatic and whirlwind conclusion.

Watch the trailer below:

