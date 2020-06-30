Ahead of new album, Ellie Goulding releases Lauv collab "Slow Grenade"

Lindsey Stirling‘s reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic was to create a charity to help those in need, and now she’s expanding its reach.

Since it launched in April, Lindsey has given hundreds of thousands of dollars to The Upside Fund for COVID-19 Relief to help those families in economic need. Today, in response to all those people who’ve asked how they can help, Lindsey is announcing that the fund can now accept tax deductible donations.

The fund is now focusing on those with immediate needs in the categories of housing/rent, utilities, medical bills and food. You can apply at Lindsey’s website and ask for a specific dollar amount, up to $5,000.

“All of us have felt the effects of COVID-19,” says Lindsey in a statement. “If this would have happened when I was just starting out, it could have been the end of my career. With so many people at risk of losing everything, I knew I had to do something…those of us fortunate to be able to give back have a responsibility to do whatever we can to help those who are in jeopardy during this hard time.”



In other Lindsey news, she’s now officially rescheduled her North American tour in support of her latest album, Artemis, to 2021. It will kick off July 3, 2021 in Kansas City, MO and wrap up August 19 in Westbrook, Maine. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates, and refunds are also available.

Finally, the latest episode of her video/podcast interview series String Sessions is now available; it features Jewel and her latest single, “Grateful.”