AI Software Wrote a New Nirvana Song

Nearly 30 years after the death of Kurt Cobain, famed frontman of the band Nirvana, his sound is still living on thanks in part to artificial intelligence.

Lost Tapes of the 27 Club is a musical project that utilizes AI to analyze up to 30 songs per selected musician who struggled with mental health issues and died at the age of 27 — including Cobain, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison and Amy Winehouse — and write and perform “new” songs in their signature style as part of one album. One goal of the group is to increase mental health awareness across the world.