AJR announces North American tour dates for 2022

AJR has announced a North American tour for 2022.

The 27-date outing launches next year on April 28 in Dallas, and will wrap June 21 in Phoenix. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 16, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AJRBrothers.com.

AJR will be touring in support of their new album, OK ORCHESTRA, which dropped in March. It includes the singles “Bang!” and “Way Less Sad.”

While you wait for 2022 to roll around, you can catch AJR perform “Way Less Sad” on The Kelly Clarkson Show this Wednesday, April 14.

