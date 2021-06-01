Alanis Morissette announces new 2021-2022 tour dates to celebrate ‘Jagged Little Pill’ 25th anniversary

Rob Ball/WireImage

Alanis Morissette has announced new dates for her 25th anniversary Jagged Little Pill tour, which had initially been postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. portion of the trek will kick off August 12 in Austin, TX and hit cities including Dallas, Nashville and Denver. It’ll wrap in Los Angeles with two nights at the Hollywood Bowl on October 5 and 6, before heading to Europe. Alanis’ tour dates in Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines will take place in November 2022.

Alanis will be performing her iconic 1995 album Jagged Little Pill in its entirety, as well as a variety of other hits, including songs off her latest album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road.

Garbage and Liz Phair will provide support.

Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning on June 3 and general tickets for new shows begin on June 4 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com.

Alanis also has a new duet with Willie Nelson of his classic song “On the Road Again,” out today.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.