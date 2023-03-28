Alanis Morissette, Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain to appear on CMT Music Awards

Courtesy of CMT

The 2023 CMT Music Awards, which honor country performers, are making room for some pop stars, as well.

Gwen Stefani and Alanis Morissette have joined the lineup for the awards show, which will air live from Austin, Texas, on April 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+. Gwen won’t be performing with her country star husband, Blake Shelton. Instead, she’ll sing with chart-topping country star Carly Pearce.

Alanis will be joined by five female country artists, including chart-topping stars Ingrid Andress and Lainey Wilson, for a performance of what the show describes as “the ultimate female empowerment anthem” — Alanis’ signature song “You Oughta Know.”

Finally, Shania Twain, the country/pop superstar who’s been leaning pop these days, will receive the CMT Equal Play Award, recognizing an artist who is a “visible and vocal advocate for elevating diverse and underrepresented voices in country music.”

The show, hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, will also feature performances by Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and country star/Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker. Kane and his wife, Katelyn, will perform their hit duet, “Thank God.”

