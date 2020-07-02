Alanis Morissette says her upcoming memoir won't "ruin 25 people's lives in one minute"

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

For the past 25 years, fans have been waiting for Alanis Morissette to confirm exactly who inspired some of her songs, especially “You Oughta Know.” But even though the Canadian star is writing a book, don’t expect her to tell all.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Alanis says of her book, “Well, I have written 1,300 pages, and in it, I’ve used every name. But I’m not going to name names [in the final product].”

“I mean, maybe I will if I get some permissions here and there, but…I’m not writing for some revenge-filled outcome,” she adds.

“The irony for me is that I don’t care about my story. I’ve hired people to help me care, because I don’t,” Alanis notes, adding, “My intention is not to just do a tell-all that ruins 25 people’s lives in one minute.”

As to why she doesn’t want to get back at the people who caused her pain — experiences detailed in songs like “Hands Clean” — Alanis points to “You Oughta Know” as an example of how she thinks.

“I mean, what I loved about it was that there’s only a certain amount that I’ll share about my personal story. I love revenge fantasy, but my intention is not to seek revenge,” she explains.

“And so the song is really written to get it out of my body because I’m such a Canadian imploder,” Alanis goes on. “[I]t’s just really responsible of me to get it out so that I stay healthy. And then once the record is finished, and I share it with people, it’s not mine anymore.”

By Andrea Dresdale

