Alanis Morissette’s "Jagged Little Pill" musical leads 2020 Tony Award nominations

You oughta know that Jagged Little Pill, the hit Broadway musical based on Alanis Morissette‘s landmark album of the same name, is this year’s top Tony nominee.

The musical scored the the most nominations of any production, with 15, including Best Musical, Best Direction and Best Book of a Musical. The book was penned by Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody, who’s now helping Madonna co-write her upcoming biopic.

Meanwhile, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, about the life of the “What’s Love Got to Do With It” legend, scored 12 nominations.

Sadly, Broadway itself remains shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic until at least May 30, 2021.

The 74th annual Tony Awards will be presented digitally this fall/winter. They were originally scheduled to take place back in June.

By Andrea Dresdale

