Alessia Cara debuts first two songs of her new era: “Sweet Dream” and “Shapeshifter”

After teasing them online, Alessia Cara has released her two much-anticipated new songs: “Sweet Dream” and “Shapeshifter.”

The tracks are the first taste of new music from the singer’s upcoming third album and both have two very different vibes.

“The theme of duality is recurring on this next album, so it made sense to release two songs to introduce both ends of the thread,” Alessia explains in a statement.

She says “Sweet Dream” represents “the hardship and helplessness surrounding my last couple of years.” On the flip side, she says “Shapeshifter” is “witty and sophisticated,” and represents “the more mature and light-hearted parts of the album.”

She adds of “Shapeshifter,” “I had to go through lots of pain to regain my footing and this song feels unwavering, despite it not being about the happiest of things.”

Alessia debuted the “Sweet Dream” video Thursday and will be premiering the “Shapeshifter” video Friday, July 23 on CBS This Morning. She’s also lined up a performance of “Sweet Dream” on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, July 19 and on Live with Kelly & Ryan on Wednesday, July 21.

