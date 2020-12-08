Alessia Cara, Gwen Stefani and more performing at Global Citizen Prize awards ceremony

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for LARAS

Alessia Cara, Gwen Stefani, JoJo and Tori Kelly will be among the performers during the Global Citizen Prize awards special, set to air later this month.

John Legend, who is hosting the ceremony for the second year, will also be performing, as well as country star Carrie Underwood and rapper Common. The special will also feature appearances by Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, John Oliver and Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

The Global Citizen Prize honors people who are working to end extreme poverty in the world.

The special airs Saturday, December 19, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.