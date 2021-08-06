Alessia Cara’s moody “Feel You Now” soundtracks Blade Runner series

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim

Alessia Cara gets animated in her new song, “Feel You Now.”

The pulsating song plays over the moody opening sequence of Blade Runner: Black Lotus, the upcoming anime series from Alcon Entertainment, premiering on Crunchyroll and Adult Swim later this year.

Set in Los Angeles in 2032, the opening clip introduces the lead character of Elle, who ventures on a journey of revenge and self-identity, and features a dark, thumping bass playing over Alessia’s crisp voice as she refrains the song’s title.

“I am so thrilled to be part of this show in any way, but I’m especially thrilled to have been able to write this song for it,” Alessia says of the track, which she wrote with Michael Hodges during the COVID-19 pandemic. “To think that I made something that will be consistently attached to a show as legendary and innovative as this one feels super fulfilling.”

Additionally, the Grammy winner has released “footnote edition” videos for her new songs “Sweet Dream” and “Shapeshifter” that provide facts about the tunes.

