Alicia Keys announces ‘﻿Santa Baby’ ﻿holiday album

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Alicia Keys is looking to add some merry & bright to this holiday season.

The Grammy winner announced her first holiday album, Santa Baby, will be released November 4 exclusively on Apple Music.

The album, which was recorded while on her sold-out European tour this summer, will feature seven reimagined holiday classics, as well as four original songs written by Keys. The first single, “December Back 2 June,” will be released Friday, October 28.

“I love this music! It feels so good!” Keys said. “I picked each song based on my all-time favorites and I wrote the new ones based on real holiday emotions and stories. The holidays are such a beautiful time to slow down, be with the ones you love and make meaning! Santa Baby is definitely going to be the perfect holiday soundtrack. I can’t wait for you to fall in love with it.”

To ring in the holiday season, Keys will perform live music from Santa Baby on national TV. More information on the performances to be announced soon.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.