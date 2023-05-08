Alicia Keys teams up with global orchestra comprised of women of color for reimagined “If I Ain’t Got You”

Courtesy Sony Music/Netflix

Alicia Keys‘ reimagined version of 2003’s “If I Ain’t Got You” features a global orchestra comprised of women of color appearing alongside her in the new music video. The singer tapped original director Diane Martel to recreate the new clip, which sees a slew of international musicians, including South Africa’s first Black female conductor, Ofentse Pitse; Amel Bent from France; and Germany’s Alicia Awa.

The video celebrates the 20th anniversary of Alicia’s album and the newly released Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral Version)” featuring Queen Charlotte‘s Global Orchestra appears on Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Covers from the Netflix Series) soundtrack, released on Friday. The project also includes covers of songs from Whitney Houston and Beyoncé.

