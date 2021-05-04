Alicia Keys to mark 20th anniversary of debut, start of new album with YouTube Originals series

Rich Fury/Getty Images for MTV

June 5 will mark the 20th anniversary of the release of Alicia Keys‘ debut album Songs In A Minor. She’ll mark that milestone in a new docuseries for YouTube Originals.

The series, which has the working title of Noted, will premiere this summer. It’ll cover Alicia celebrating the 20th anniversary of Songs In A Minor, which debuted at number one, earned Alicia five Grammys and spun off the singles “Fallin’,” “A Woman’s Worth,” “Girlfriend” and a cover of Prince‘s “How Come U Don’t Call Me.”

The four-part series, featuring performances and behind-the-scenes footage, will also follow the star as she records her eighth album, the follow-up to last year’s Alicia.

In other Alicia Keys news, she’s teamed with The Class — an online workout platform specializing in “mindful movement” — to create “The Soulful Sessions“: three classes set to her music.

In a statement, she says, “I love The Class. The method is incredibly inspiring and powerful, especially with its ability to help heal and restore. Not only does it get your body strong, it strengthens your emotional body, mind and spirit too.”

