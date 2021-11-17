All Daughtry shows postponed to 2022 following family tragedy

Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

Following the death of Chris Daughtry‘s daughter, Hannah, Daughtry has now postponed all the remaining dates on their current tour to next year.

A statement on the band’s Instagram says that the band’s Dearly Beloved tour will be “rescheduling the remainder of this year’s shows into early 2022.” It adds that fans should hold onto their tickets because the new dates will be announced “in the coming days.”

“Chris and his family appreciate all the love and support our fans have shown during this difficult time,” the statement concludes. “We thank you for your understanding and look forward to seeing you again on the road.”

As previously reported, Hannah, 25, was found dead in her Tennessee home. While TMZ claimed the death was being investigated as a homicide, the district attorney handling the case said, “This is a death investigation and any attempt to classify it as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible.”

Hannah and her brother, Griffin, are the children of Chris Daughtry’s wife, Deanna, from a previous relationship, though he eventually adopted them. The couple, who married in 2000, also share 10-year-old twins Adalyn and Noah.

