“All I think about is you”: Taylor Swift admits she misses performing live for her fans

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for ABA

Taylor Swift admits that she misses touring.

The Grammy winner shared a TikTok video Monday showing her relaxing barefooted on her couch while strumming her guitar as she reminisces about the past year.

“I’ve loved making music during the pandemic to connect with fans from afar but…,” the narration begins before jump-cutting to various concerts that show Taylor interacting with swarms of her fans.

She captioned the video “I miss us” along with the hashtag “All I think about is you.”

In March, Swift announced that she would be permanently cancelling her Lover Fest shows, which were meant to celebrate her seventh studio album, Lover.

In a tweet, Taylor wrote, “It’s not my favorite thing in the world to have to tell you news I’m sad about. I’m so sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we’ve postponed.”

“I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to,” Taylor added. “I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again.”

Since issuing Lover, Swift released two surprise albums she recorded while in quarantine — folklore and evermore. Plans — if any — for a tour supporting the albums haven’t been disclosed, but fans are hoping Tay’s latest admission is hinting at a future announcement.

Why? Her latest TikTok video is exactly 13 seconds long — and 13, of course, is Taylor’s lucky number.

