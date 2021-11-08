All I want for Christmas is Mariah Carey’s new holiday collection

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MC

Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey is giving fans yet another way to be extra-festive this season: She’s launched her very own holiday collection at Target and Wal-Mart.

The collection is made up of items that Mariah and her family “love to use and enjoy during the holidays,” according to the announcement. “Putting together this line was so much fun because I added my own festive spin to traditional holiday merchandise,” Mariah says in a statement. “I worked on it all year long and now it’s finally time to share my holiday collection with you all…Merry Christmas!”

The collection features blankets, throw pillows, socks, slippers, pet costumes, stockings, ornaments, wrapping paper, holiday cards and plush toys based on the animated versions of Mariah and her dog Cha Cha.

You can pre-order the items now at MariahCarey.com.

