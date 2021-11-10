All I want for Christmas is…the new Mariah Menu from McDonald’s

McDonaldâs USA

Mariah Carey’s domination of the holiday season continues: Now she’s bringing you a new way to stay festive while keeping those hunger pangs at bay.

The Queen of Christmas has teamed up with McDonald’s to create The Mariah Menu. Starting December 13, you can get a different free item every day with a one-dollar minimum purchase on the McDonald’s app. Among the items is Mariah’s own personal favorite, a cheeseburger.

The promotion, which runs through December 24, also includes items like a Big Mac, Sausage McMuffin, cookies, apple pie and Chicken McNuggets.

“Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order,” says Mariah in a statement. “Mine is the cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles.”

All the Mariah Menu items will come in festive packaging “inspired by Mariah’s love for the holidays and chic style.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.