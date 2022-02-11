All we wanna do is celebrate Sheryl Crow’s 60th birthday

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Happy birthday Sheryl Crow, born sixty years ago today.

Sheryl’s career spans over three decades, 11 studio albums and nine Grammy awards. She got her start singing commercial jingles in the 80s before landing a spot as a backup singer on Michael Jackson‘s tour in 1987. She didn’t get her big break until 1994, when she released her debut studio album Tuesday Night Music Club, which featured her hit single, “All I Wanna Do.”

Since then, Sheryl’s sold more than 50 million albums and scored other hits such as “If It Makes You Happy,” “Soak Up the Sun,” “The First Cut Is the Deepest,” and her “Picture” collaboration with Kid Rock.

Sheryl also dabbled in acting, making her first television appearance in 1990 on the short-lived Cop Rock. Since then, she’s made multiple cameos across several popular series such as One Tree Hill, 30 Rock, Hannah Montana and NCIS: New Orleans. The singer also appeared in three films; 54, The Minus Man and De-Lovely.

In addition to nine Grammys, Sheryl also has one Academy of Country Music Award, three American Music Awards, a Billboard Music Award, a BRIT Award, and a People’s Choice Award. In addition, she was given an honorary doctorate from her alma mater, Southeast Missouri State University.

All this and more will be explored in her eponymous upcoming documentary that will take fans behind the scenes of Sheryl’s rise to fame and her “arduous musical career battling sexism, ageism, depression, cancer, and the price of fame,” per the official description. Sheryl is set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival on March 11.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.