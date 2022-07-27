Amazon to stream Post Malone music documentary next month

Courtesy Amazon Studios

Post Malone is the latest subject of an hourlong music documentary, which will be yours to stream in just a few weeks.

Post Malone: Runaway will hit Amazon Prime’s Freevee streaming platform on August 12. The flick will explore the Grammy nominee’s journey to stardom, from his first concerts to becoming a Diamond-certified artist, over the course of his massively successful Runaway Tour from 2019.

Those who made the doc argue that tour is what turned Post into a rock star.

Throughout the documentary, fans will get to hear stories from Post’s inner circle and from those who have been with him from the start. “The film takes viewers into the eye of the touring storm, while digging deep into the stories, songs, and characters that made up this now-legendary tour,” teases the official press release.

The “Sunflower” singer shared the official trailer on Instagram and simply captioned it “August 12 [devil emoji] Runaway.”

Post Malone: Runaway ﻿streams soon on Amazon’s Freevee.

